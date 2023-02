Kahkonen (concussion) won't play Tuesday versus the Penguins, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Aaron Dell will start and Eetu Makiniemi will be his backup for this game. Kahkonen is getting closer to a return after exiting Sunday's game versus the Capitals, but he'll have to miss at least one contest. Per Pashelka, Kahkonen has entered concussion protocol.