Kahkonen stopped 28 of 30 shots in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Kraken. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Kahkonen received no support as the Sharks' offense didn't show up for the season finale. The 25-year-old didn't take much of a step forward in his second full NHL campaign. He ended the season at 14-14-4 with a 2.87 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 36 appearances between the Sharks and the Wild. The Finn is set for restricted free agency this summer, and he may have to settle for a two-way contract with James Reimer and Adin Hill (lower body) both locked in for next season.