Kahkonen will be in goal against the Kings on the road Monday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kahkonen is riding a nine-game losing streak in which he posted a 0-7-1 record and 3.26 GAA. With the Sharks entering a back-to-back, starter MacKenzie Blackwood figures to get the nod for Tuesday's clash with the Rangers. The 27-year-old Kahkonen has never reached the 20-win threshold in his career and will be hard-pressed to do so this season either.