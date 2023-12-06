Kahkonen stopped 33 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Kahkonen found himself in a 4-1 hole midway through the third period before the Sharks rallied for three unanswered goals in the final eight minutes of the frame, followed by William Eklund's game-winner in the closing seconds of overtime. After dropping his first five starts of the season, the 27-year-old Kahkonen has now won four of his last five outings. He's now 4-6-0 with an .896 save percentage and 3.96 GAA while sharing the crease with Mackenzie Blackwood this year.