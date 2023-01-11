Kahkonen stopped 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Kahkonen gave up both goals in the first period, but he settled down and the Sharks helped him get the win, his second in his last three outings. He's started to chip away at James Reimer's playing time -- Kahkonen has started four of the last six games, though neither of the Sharks' goalies are performing all that well. The 26-year-old Finn has a 5-7-4 record with a 3.68 GAA and an .873 save percentage through 17 appearances. Expect Reimer to get the nod Wednesday versus the Kings.