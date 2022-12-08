Kahkonen surrendered four goals on 19 shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Kahkonen wasn't great through two periods -- so much so that head coach Dave Quinn opted to give Eetu Makiniemi his NHL debut in a relief appearance. The Sharks covered Kahkonen's damage in the third period, taking him out of the decision, so he remains at 3-6-2 through 12 contests. He's still allowed four or more goals in four of his last five outings, the lone exception being a shutout win over the Canadiens on Nov. 29. Kahkonen is at a 3.71 GAA and an .877 save percentage this season. James Reimer (lower body) could be back as soon as Friday, which would likely relegate Kahkonen to the backup role.