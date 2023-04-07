Kahkonen yielded four goals on 19 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Kahkonen didn't quite make it halfway through the game -- he was pulled after Mikko Rantanen completed a hat trick 8:06 into the second period. It's been a rough close to the campaign for Kahkonen, who has allowed at least four goals in eight of his line nine games. He's down to 9-19-7 with a 3.90 GAA and an .879 save percentage through 36 appearances this season. Another tough matchup is on the horizon for the Sharks' home finale Saturday versus the Oilers.