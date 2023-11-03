Kahkonen (upper body) is questionable for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Kahkonen was accidentally kneed by Vancouver's Andrei Kuzmenko during the Sharks' 10-1 loss to the Canucks on Thursday. Having allowed six goals on 19 shots, Kahkonen was pulled from the game midway through the second period and briefly went to be checked, but was later seen on the bench, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. However, Kahkonen might have been hurt worse than it initially appeared. If he's not available Saturday, then the Sharks will need to call up a goaltender, who will likely serve as the backup for Mackenzie Blackwood.