Kahkonen allowed three goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Lightning.

It looked like Kahkonen would be in for a short night after allowing three goals in the first period. However, the Finish netminder responded by blanking Tampa Bay over the final two frames while the Sharks rallied to tie the game in the third before winning in overtime. Kahkonen has won back-to-back starts for the first time this season, stopping 73 of 78 shots in that span. He improves to 7-9-4 on the season with a .874 save percentage.