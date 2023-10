Kahkonen allowed three goals on 40 shots in Friday's 3-0 shutout road loss against the Hurricanes.

Kahkonen was unable to solve Teuvo Teravainen, as the Carolina winger accounted for all three of the scores, including one on the power play. The Sharks offense was able to muster just 20 shots on net, and San Jose has now been blanked in seven consecutive periods. The Sharks are back in action Sunday in Washington.