Kahkonen (concussion) will defend the road crease versus Vegas on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kahkonen missed one game with the concussion. He has won three of his last four games, giving him an 8-10-4 record with a 3.69 GAA and .880 save percentage. He will face the Golden Knights, who are 15th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.22 goals per game.