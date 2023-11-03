Kahkonen surrendered six goals on 19 shots in Thursday's 10-1 loss to the Canucks.

Kahkonen had no answer for the Canucks' power play in the first period. In the second, he was pulled after Andrei Kuzmenko scored, though Kahkonen also got ran over in the crease on the play. He was able to watch the rest of the game from the bench after he was checked out by the Sharks' medical staff, so there shouldn't be any immediate concerns about his availability. Kahkonen is 0-4-0 with 17 goals allowed over five appearances this season on a Sharks team that is playing at a historically bad level 10 games into the campaign.