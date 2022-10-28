Kahkonen stopped 22 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Kahkonen gave up a goal in each period in regulation, but Erik Karlsson gave the Sharks the win in overtime. This was Kahkonen's first win of the season -- he'd lost his first three appearances, and he's mainly been outplayed by James Reimer. Through four starts, Kahkonen has surrendered 13 goals on 104 shots. He'll need to be sharper if he's going to push for something closer to a 50-50 split of the playing time.