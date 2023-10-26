Kahkonen is expected to start on the road against Carolina on Friday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

It will be the second half of a back-to-back, and coach David Quinn plans to employ both of his goaltenders for it, using Mackenzie Blackwood for Thursday's road contest versus Tampa Bay before sending out Kahkonen on Friday. Kahkonen has an 0-2-0 record while stopping 61 of 68 shots (.897 save percentage) this season. The Hurricanes, who have averaged 3.86 goals per game in 2023-24, are set to face Seattle on Thursday, so Carolina will also be playing on little rest.