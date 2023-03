Kahkonen is expected to start on the road against Calgary on Saturday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Kahkonen has lost his last nine appearances while posting a 4.39 GAA and an .876 save percentage in that span. Overall in 2022-23, he has an 8-17-6 record, 3.88 GAA and .879 save percentage through 32 contests. The Flames have dropped three of their last four games, bringing their record down to 32-26-15.