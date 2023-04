Kahkonen is expected to start at home against Colorado on Thursday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Kahkonen has a 9-18-7 record, 3.83 GAA and .881 save percentage in 35 contests this season. Those aren't great numbers, but he's done worse lately, posting a 4.95 GAA and an .861 save percentage over his last eight outings. The Avalanche have the 13th-ranked offense with 3.29 goals per game in 2022-23.