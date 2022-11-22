Kahkonen stopped 37 of 38 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Senators.
Kahkonen didn't play in the last five games, as James Reimer has seen a longer run as the starter. Kahkonen may have earned himself a larger share of playing time with a strong start Monday, limiting the Senators to a lone tally by Tim Stutzle. The victory put Kahkonen at 2-4-1 with a 3.31 GAA and an .894 save percentage in seven appearances. The Sharks' next game is in Seattle on Wednesday, and the team has not named a starting goalie yet.
