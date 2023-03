Kahkonen surrendered four goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

Kahkonen has lost nine outings in a row, going 0-7-2 with a 4.39 GAA and an .876 save percentage in that stretch. The poor run of play has pushed his season-long numbers to a 3.88 GAA and an .879 save percentage with an 8-17-6 record across 32 contests. Kahkonen's inability to steal a game makes him a non-factor in most fantasy formats to close out the campaign.