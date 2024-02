Kahkonen is expected to start at home against Nashville on Saturday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Kahkonen has lost his last four contests despite stopping 137 of 149 shots (.919 save percentage) in that span. He's 6-16-2 with a 3.46 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 26 appearances in 2023-24. The Predators are on a three-game winning streak in which they've outscored their opponents 14-6, so this might be a difficult matchup for Kahkonen.