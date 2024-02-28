Kahkonen is expected to start at home against Anaheim on Thursday, according to Max Miller of The Hockey News.

Kahkonen has a 6-18-2 record, 3.63 GAA and .901 save percentage in 28 outings in 2023-24. He's lost his last six appearances while allowing 22 goals on 214 shots (.897 save percentage). Although the Sharks are the underdogs in almost every game, Anaheim, which is tied for 29th offensively with 2.59 goals per contest, is one of the more favorable matchups for Kahkonen.