Kahkonen is expected to guard the home net Thursday versus Boston, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Kahkonen will attempt to bounce back after surrendering four goals on 32 shots in a 4-1 loss to Vegas on Oct. 12. He had a 9-20-7 record, 3.85 GAA and .883 save percentage in 37 outings last year. Kahkonen has faced Boston just once before in his career, stopping 36 of 38 shots in a 3-2 victory over the Bruins on Jan. 6, 2022.