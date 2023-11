Kahkonen is expected to start in Thursday's home game versus St. Louis.

Kahkonen will continue to look for his first win of the season after starting the campaign with a 0-5-0 record, 4.44 GAA and .875 save percentage in six outings. He's been trending in the wrong direction, though, allowing 11 goals on 58 shots (.810 save percentage) over his last two contests. The Blues are tied for 21st offensively with 2.93 goals per game this campaign.