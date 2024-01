Kahkonen is expected to start on the road against Anaheim on Wednesday, per Max Miller of The Hockey News.

Kahkonen has a 6-14-1 record, 3.59 GAA and .901 save percentage in 23 contests in 2023-24. He has surrendered at least three goals in four of his past five outings. Despite Kahkonen's struggles, this is a favorable matchup. Anaheim ranks 29th offensively this year with just 2.55 goals per game.