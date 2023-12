Kahkonen is expected to start on the road versus LA on Wednesday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Kahkonen has lost his last three starts despite allowing just eight goals on 89 shots (.910 save percentage). He's 5-8-1 with a 3.61 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 15 outings this year. The Kings are tied for fourth offensively this campaign with 3.53 goals per game, so this is a very unfavorable matchup for Kahkonen.