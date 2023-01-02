Kahkonen allowed two goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Kahkonen gave up a pair of goals in the second period, but the Sharks responded with five unanswered tallies. The 26-year-old netminder didn't earn a win in any of his four appearances in December -- his last victory prior to Sunday was Nov. 29 in Montreal. He's now at 4-7-3 with a 3.71 GAA and an .872 save percentage through 15 outings. The Sharks are off until another back-to-back set Friday in Anaheim and Saturday at home versus Boston.