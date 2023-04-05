Kahkonen stopped 38 of 42 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Kahkonen put in a solid effort, which allowed the Sharks to make a comeback push to force overtime. The defense broke in the extra session, with a turnover turning into Nathan MacKinnon's game-winning goal on a breakaway. Kahkonen has just three wins in 15 games since the All-Star break. He's at 9-18-7 with a 3.83 GAA and an .881 save percentage through 35 appearances. The Sharks' next game is also against the Avalanche on Thursday -- neither Kahkonen nor James Reimer would be a good fantasy option for that one.