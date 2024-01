Kahkonen is expected to start at home against Buffalo on Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kahkonen has a 6-13-1 record, 3.56 GAA and .902 save percentage in 22 contests in 2023-24. He saved 44 of 47 shots en route to a 4-3 shootout win over LA on Monday. The Sabres, who rank 23rd offensively this year with 2.94 goals per game, figure to be a somewhat favorable matchup.