Kahkonen will guard the road goal Sunday against Chicago, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kahkonen made 22 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Thursday. He has a 3-7-3 record this season with a 3.83 GAA and an .870 save percentage in 14 appearances. Kahkonen will get the second half of San Jose's back-to-back after James Reimer played in Saturday's loss to Dallas. Chicago ranks 32nd in the NHL with 2.20 goals per game this season.