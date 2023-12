Kahkonen will protect the home net Sunday against Colorado, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kahkonen has posted a 5-9-1 record this season with a 3.61 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 17 games played. His last victory came Dec. 7 against Detroit, which was a relief appearance. The Avalanche rank second in the league this campaign with 3.61 goals per contest.