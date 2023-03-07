Kahkonen will guard the road goal Tuesday against Colorado, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kahkonen, who has gone winless in his past five outings, surrendered eight goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 8-3 loss to Washington. He has a record of 8-14-5 this season with a 3.68 GAA and an .882 save percentage. Kahkonen will get the second half of San Jose's back-to-back after James Reimer played in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Winnipeg. The Avalanche rank 16th in the league this campaign with 3.13 goals per game.