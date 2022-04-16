Kahkonen will patrol the crease during Saturday's road game versus the Stars, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kahkonen was excellent in his last start Tuesday against the Predators, turning aside 40 of 41 shots, but he was ultimately stuck with a loss due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll try to return to the win column in a road matchup with a Dallas team that's averaging 3.22 goals per game at home this year, 13th in the NHL.