Kahkonen will guard the road net Tuesday versus Montreal, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kahkonen has lost his past two outings, allowing 11 goals on 46 shots. He has a 2-5-1 record this season with a 3.81 GAA and an .871 save percentage. Coach David Quinn said Tuesday that Aaron Dell will "probably" play Wednesday versus Toronto in the second half of San Jose's back-to-back.