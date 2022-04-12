Kahkonen will guard the road cage during Tuesday's matchup with the Predators, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kahkonen played pretty well in his last start Saturday versus Vancouver, stopping 35 of 38 shots, but he ultimately came away with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to pick up his first win since the month of February in a road matchup with a Nashville squad that's 22-12-0 at home this year.