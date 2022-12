Kahkonen will guard the road crease against Ottawa on Saturday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kahkonen gets the start as James Reimer (lower body) has been ruled out for the weekend games. Kahkonen shut out the Canadiens on Tuesday for his first whitewash of the season. He is 3-5-2 with a 3.43 GAA and an .884 save percentage. He will face the Senators, who are in last place in the Atlantic Division with an 8-13-1 mark.