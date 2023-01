Kahkonen will defend the visiting crease in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

It has been a tough season for Kahkonen who is 5-9-4 with a 3.88 GAA and a terrible .869 save percentage. Kahkonen has given up 11 goals on 69 shots during the last two games. He will face the Penguins, who are 17th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.04 goals per game.