Kahkonen will start Friday on the road against the Kraken, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Just 2-5-1 since coming over in trade from the Wild, Kahkonen will look for his third win as a Shark in the final game of the season. Opposing Seattle's struggles have been well documented in its inaugural campaign, with its 2.59 average goals for sitting second-last in the Western Conference (only ahead of Arizona's 2.48 mark).