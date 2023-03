Kahkonen will get the visiting crease versus St. Louis on Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kahkonen has lost six straight, going 0-5-1. He has pulled Tuesday in Colorado after he gave up five goals on 24 shots. Kahkonen is 8-15-5 with a 3.81 GAA and .879 save percentage this season. He will try to get back on track versus the Blues, who are 21st in NHL scoring, averaging 3.02 goals per game.