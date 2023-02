Kahkonen will guard the road goal Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kahkonen made 37 saves in a 6-4 win over Pittsburgh on Jan. 28 prior to the All-Star break. He has a 6-9-4 record this season with a 3.89 GAA and an .871 save percentage. The Lightning rank fifth in the league this campaign with 3.57 goals per game.