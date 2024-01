Kahkonen will defend the road goal Tuesday against Toronto, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Kahkonen has posted a mark of 0-5-1 with a .906 save percentage in his past seven appearances. Throught 19 games this campaign, he has a 5-11-1 record with a 3.54 GAA and a .900 save percentage. The Maple Leafs sit seventh in the league this season with 3.49 goals per contest.