Kahkonen will guard the road goal Sunday against Washington, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kahkonen, who has won two of his past three outings, stopped 38 of 40 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers. He has a 7-10-4 record this season with a 3.75 GAA and an .879 save percentage in 22 appearances. The Capitals sit 18th in the league with 3.09 goals per game this campaign.