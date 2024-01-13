Per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now, coach David Quinn said Saturday that Kahkonen will get the road start versus Buffalo on Monday.

Kahkonen has lost his last six starts and was pulled in the second period during his most recent appearance, giving up four goals on 20 shots versus Toronto. Kahkonen is 5-12-1 with a 3.70 GAA and an .897 save percentage. His name has been bandied about in trade rumors, as there are some contenders looking for goaltending help. The Sabres are tied for 17th in NHL scoring with 127 goals, heading into action Saturday.