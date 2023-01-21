Kahkonen will guard the road net Saturday against the Blue Jackets, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Kahkonen is 2-1-2 with a .864 save percentage over his last five starts. The 26-year-old netminder will look to get back on track against a Blue Jackets team that averages 2.5 goals per game, the third-worst rate in the league. Kahkonen is 5-8-4 with a .870 save percentage this season.