Kahkonen will defend the visiting crease in Arizona on Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kahkonen is having trouble getting back in the win column as he is 0-8-2 since his last win Feb. 12. Overall, Kahkonen is 8-18-6 with a 3.89 GAA and .878 save percentage this season. He will face the Coyotes, who are 27th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.76 goals per contest.