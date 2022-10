Kahkonen will defend the road goal against New Jersey on Saturday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kahkonen is off to a slow start, going 0-2-0. He has given up eight goals on 43 shots for a Sharks team that's off to a 1-5-0 start. The Finnish netminder will face the Devils, who have won two straight games while scoring eight goals over that span.