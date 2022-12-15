Kahkonen will get the home start against Calgary on Sunday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kahkonen will return to the crease after sitting the previous three games. His last appearance was a bad one, giving up four goals on 19 shots against the Canucks and was pulled after two periods. Kahkonen is 3-6-2 with a 3.71 GAA and an .877 save percentage this season. He will face the Flames, who are currently on a four-game losing streak, having lost in a shootout to Vancouver on Wednesday.