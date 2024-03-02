Kahkonen will get the road start in Minnesota on Sunday, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.
Kahkonen is getting Saturday off as Magnus Chrona will start in Dallas. Kahkonen is 6-19-2 with a 3.68 GAA and an .898 save percentage this season for a struggling San Jose team. The Wild are averaging 30.2 shots, 20th in the NHL.
