Kahkonen will defend the home net Sunday against Vancouver, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kahkonen was rocked for seven goals on 26 shots in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to Seattle during his last appearance. He has a 2-5-1 record this season with a 3.80 GAA and an .877 save percentage. James Reimer (lower body) won't be in the lineup, so Aaron Dell will dress as the backup goalie.