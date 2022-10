Kahkonen will start Tuesday's home game against Anaheim, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kahkonen earned his first win in four starts this season last Thursday against Toronto in a 4-3 overtime victory. He has permitted 13 goals on 104 shots so far in 2022-23. Kahkonen has a 5-1-0 record with a 2.27 GAA and a .919 save percentage in seven career contests versus the Ducks.