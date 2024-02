Kahkonen will guard the road goal Wednesday versus Winnipeg, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

In his last appearance, Kahkonen made 31 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim on Jan. 31. He has earned a 6-14-2 record this season with a 3.55 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 24 games played. Winnipeg sits 17th in the league this campaign with 3.02 goals per contest.