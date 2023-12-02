Kahkonen stopped 44 of 47 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

The Devils outshot the Sharks 47-18, but Kahkonen's strong play and a burst of offense from the San Jose offense helped the visitors pull off an improbable win. All three of Kahkonen's wins this season have come in his last four outings. He's now 3-6-0 with a 3.99 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 10 appearances. Mackenzie Blackwood continues to see the majority of playing time, but better work from Kahkonen could help him balance the workload eventually.